MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The US defense budget in 2020 will be nearly $750 billion, which will surpass Russia's by 16 times, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The United States' defense budget in 2020 will for the first time reach nearly $750 billion.

This is equivalent to the added defense budgets of all other countries in the world and is 16 times that of Russia's," Shoigu said at the annual extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry's board.