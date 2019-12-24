UrduPoint.com
US Defense Budget To Exceed Russia's By 16 Times In 2020 - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 05:06 PM

US Defense Budget to Exceed Russia's by 16 Times in 2020 - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

The US defense budget in 2020 will be nearly $750 billion, which will surpass Russia's by 16 times, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The US defense budget in 2020 will be nearly $750 billion, which will surpass Russia's by 16 times, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The United States' defense budget in 2020 will for the first time reach nearly $750 billion.

This is equivalent to the added defense budgets of all other countries in the world and is 16 times that of Russia's," Shoigu said at the annual extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry's board.

