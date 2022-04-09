UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 01:20 AM

US Defense Chief 'Comfortable' With Shipbuilding Request in Defense Budget Plan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is satisfied with the shipbuilding request in the 2023 defense budget proposal, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"The Secretary is very comfortable with the shipbuilding request that we are making for 2023, which includes nine new battle force ships," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Austin is much more concerned about capability and the proper mix of modern capabilities in the US naval force than he is about numbers of ships, Kirby said.

The Defense Secretary understands that numbers of ships have a quality of their own but his concern is making sure the United States brings ship into the fleet that have the right mix of capabilities, Kirby also said.

The Defense Department supports the US Navy's efforts to develop new classes of ships, with more capability than the Littoral-class combat ship, that will be suitable for the kinds of fights the United States believes it could face in the future, Kirby added.

