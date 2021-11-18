WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The US Department of Defense is taking steps to strengthen the economic security of its force by providing housing relief and bolstering food security, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

"Today, I've directed the Department to take several steps to strengthen the economic security of our force. First, we're providing some immediate relief. The Department of Defense has temporarily raised the basic allowance for housing in areas that have had a 10% increase in rental costs this year.

"

Austin said he had also directed the Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness "to develop a strategy and implementation roadmap within 90 days to strengthen food security across the force."

The Defense Department will also extend temporary lodging expense reimbursement in areas with housing shortages so that families can find a home that fits their needs, Austin said.

A new toolkit has been that will help leaders identify service members who are struggling and connect them to resources and support programs, Austin added.