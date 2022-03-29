UrduPoint.com

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln To Modernize Nuclear Triad - Budget

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 12:28 AM

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize Nuclear Triad - Budget

The Pentagon said on Monday it is requesting $34.4 billion to modernize the United States' nuclear triad

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Pentagon said on Monday it is requesting $34.4 billion to modernize the United States' nuclear triad.

"$34.4 billion for Nuclear Enterprise Modernization: Modernizing the Nation's nuclear deterrence capability remains one of the Department's top priorities," the Defense Department said in its budget rollout.

The Defense Department said the budget fully funds the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine, ramps up production funding for the B-21 bomber, and fully funds both the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent and Long Range Standoff programs to maintain initial fielding dates.

The US Army aims to field a hypersonic missile battery by 2023, the US Navy plans to field a hypersonic missile battery by 2025, and the US Air Force plans to field hypersonic missiles by 2027, the Defense Department said.

The budget would also allocate $24.7 billion for missile defense.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Army Budget Nuclear Pentagon Enterprise United States Top Billion

Recent Stories

Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah ..

Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah

2 minutes ago
 US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views ..

US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views Russia as 'Acute' Challenge - ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of ..

Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of 'Political Russophobia'

17 minutes ago
 Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spac ..

Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spaceflight to Moon, Mars - NASA C ..

17 minutes ago
 Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assi ..

Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assistance in US - 2023 Budget Pro ..

17 minutes ago
 US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize ..

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize Nuclear Triad - Budget

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>