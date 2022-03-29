US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize Nuclear Triad - Budget

The Pentagon said on Monday it is requesting $34.4 billion to modernize the United States' nuclear triad

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Pentagon said on Monday it is requesting $34.4 billion to modernize the United States' nuclear triad.

"$34.4 billion for Nuclear Enterprise Modernization: Modernizing the Nation's nuclear deterrence capability remains one of the Department's top priorities," the Defense Department said in its budget rollout.

The Defense Department said the budget fully funds the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine, ramps up production funding for the B-21 bomber, and fully funds both the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent and Long Range Standoff programs to maintain initial fielding dates.

The US Army aims to field a hypersonic missile battery by 2023, the US Navy plans to field a hypersonic missile battery by 2025, and the US Air Force plans to field hypersonic missiles by 2027, the Defense Department said.

The budget would also allocate $24.7 billion for missile defense.