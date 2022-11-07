US Defense Industry Focused on Lobbying Incumbents During Midterms - Ex-Pentagon Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) The US defense industry is focused on lobbying incumbent lawmakers amid the midterm elections and not congressional candidates, former Defense Department official Wesley Hallman told Sputnik.

In mid-October, President Joe Biden expressed concern that the Republicans could jeopardize future aid for Ukraine after current US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to cease writing blank checks to Kiev if the Republicans get the majority in the lower chamber of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections.

"The bottom line is when it comes to giving at the corporate level, etc., incumbents obviously have an advantage, because they're already in there," Hallman said. "They're usually favored. You know, the statistics say that it's hard to unseat one. So really, I don't know that it necessarily cuts Democratic or Republican as opposed to incumbent versus challenger.

"

Hallman is running for a US House seat in this year's midterm elections to represent California's 28th congressional district. A 27-year US Air Force veteran, Hallman previously served in the Defense Department for the Joint Chiefs of Staff's Strategic Plans and Policy Directorate. He also worked as the Chief Air Force Liaison to the US House of Representatives where he worked with lawmakers on national security matters.

Hallman said he expects Congress to have enough bipartisan support to continue to provide Ukraine with military assistance regardless of which party has control.

The midterm elections on November 8 will determine who will control Congress, with Republicans expected to seize the US House from the Democrats and possibly the Senate as well.