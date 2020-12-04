UrduPoint.com
US Defense Spending Bill Requires Strategy To Deliver Hypersonic Weapons Within 3 Years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The US defense spending bill for 2021 calls for a strategy to deliver hypersonic weapons within three years with an increased flight test rate, negotiators from both chambers of the Congress said in joint explanatory statement.

"The Senate amendment contained a provision (sec.

219) that would express a sense of Congress regarding the importance of hypersonic capabilities, require the Secretary of Defense to increase the flight test rate as necessary to expedite maturation and fielding of hypersonic technologies, and require a report from the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering regarding a strategy to deliver air-launched and air-breathing hypersonic weapons within 3 years," according to the document released Thursday.

