UrduPoint.com

US Delegation Arrives In Kiev To Sign $25Mln Investment Deal - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 07:10 PM

US Delegation Arrives in Kiev to Sign $25Mln Investment Deal - Ambassador

A US delegation arrived in Kiev on Saturday to sign an investment deal with the Ukrainian authorities worth $25 million to help the country's small and medium-sized businesses, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said

A US delegation arrived in Kiev on Saturday to sign an investment deal with the Ukrainian authorities worth $25 million to help the country's small and medium-sized businesses, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said.

"A warm welcome back to Kyiv to @DFCgov (US International Development Finance Corporation) CEO Scott Nathan, @USAIDEurope Asst Administrator Erin McKee, and @StateDept Assistance Coordinator for Europe Maria Longi for the signing with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) of a $25 million DFC investment with Horizon Capital to support fast-growing small and medium-sized businesses," the ambassador tweeted.

The United States is committed to "moving with the urgency" to help Ukraine's economy "thrive" and invest in its businesses, Brink added.

Last fall, Kiev estimated the post-conflict reconstruction of the country at around $750 billion, while the World Bank said in March that it would require at least $411 billion over the next 10 years.

