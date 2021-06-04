US Delegation at SPIEF Shows US Business Interested in Russia - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The size of a delegation from the United States at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) shows that the American business is interested in working on the Russian market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Well, you see [the delegation]. This is an indicator that American business is interested in working in Russia and, despite all political restrictions, strives not to lose its position in the Russian market," Putin said at SPIEF.