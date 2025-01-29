- Home
- Business
- US delegation sees great investment opportunities; intelligent workforce base in Pakistan
US Delegation Sees Great Investment Opportunities; Intelligent Workforce Base In Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 08:46 PM
Head of the visiting US investors’ delegation Gentry Beach asserted on Wednesday that there were great investment opportunities in Pakistan with an amazing base of intelligent people, which he said remained “overlooked” in the past, across diverse fields
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Head of the visiting US investors’ delegation Gentry Beach asserted on Wednesday that there were great investment opportunities in Pakistan with an amazing base of intelligent people, which he said remained “overlooked” in the past, across diverse fields.
“We view Pakistan as one of the biggest global opportunities [ . . . ] I think you have an amazing base with intelligent people here in this country, which is very unique,” he said while speaking to the media.
Gentry Beach said he had remained very close to the Trump administration for a long time, and that now the US was entering a new era of peace and prosperity under President Donald Trump’s leadership.
He said the leadership of both the US and Pakistan shared the same vision for peace and prosperity, noting that for the last four years, “we all have been under attack” and criticized the policies of the Joe Biden administration.
“[. . . ] These are the things that President Trump is cleaning up, and he has brought the right team to address them. I believe your leadership in this country is very aligned and like-minded, and I think it is very important that we build a strong bridge between both these groups,” he said while recalling the strong historical ties between the two countries.
Gentry Beach also said that President Trump believed in economic diplomacy and that their ongoing visit was part of that effort. “We plan on investing billions of Dollars in Pakistan across a number of different areas, including critical minerals and real estate [. . .] From a real estate perspective, we brought our real estate development partners, and I am going to build some of the most high-end and luxury properties ever seen in Pakistan.”
He also mentioned energy, technology, artificial intelligence, and raw areas that needed attention and investment.
Recent Stories
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20
Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..
Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan ..
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign agains ..
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcomin ..
OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards
More Stories From Business
-
OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards21 minutes ago
-
3 development schemes approved37 minutes ago
-
Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets1 hour ago
-
PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in first year1 hour ago
-
US delegation sees great investment opportunities; intelligent workforce base in Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
PCMA delegation meets Commerce Minister39 minutes ago
-
SECP to host InsureImpact Conference Pakistan 202535 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar39 minutes ago
-
SACM visits KP-EZDMC to review company's six-month performance3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan foster closer ties2 hours ago
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs523 billion in the market2 hours ago
-
KP Govt follows zero-tolerance against corruption: Sadozai4 hours ago