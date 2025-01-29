Open Menu

US Delegation Sees Great Investment Opportunities; Intelligent Workforce Base In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 08:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Head of the visiting US investors’ delegation Gentry Beach asserted on Wednesday that there were great investment opportunities in Pakistan with an amazing base of intelligent people, which he said remained “overlooked” in the past, across diverse fields.

“We view Pakistan as one of the biggest global opportunities [ . . . ] I think you have an amazing base with intelligent people here in this country, which is very unique,” he said while speaking to the media.

Gentry Beach said he had remained very close to the Trump administration for a long time, and that now the US was entering a new era of peace and prosperity under President Donald Trump’s leadership.

He said the leadership of both the US and Pakistan shared the same vision for peace and prosperity, noting that for the last four years, “we all have been under attack” and criticized the policies of the Joe Biden administration.

“[. . . ] These are the things that President Trump is cleaning up, and he has brought the right team to address them. I believe your leadership in this country is very aligned and like-minded, and I think it is very important that we build a strong bridge between both these groups,” he said while recalling the strong historical ties between the two countries.

Gentry Beach also said that President Trump believed in economic diplomacy and that their ongoing visit was part of that effort. “We plan on investing billions of Dollars in Pakistan across a number of different areas, including critical minerals and real estate [. . .] From a real estate perspective, we brought our real estate development partners, and I am going to build some of the most high-end and luxury properties ever seen in Pakistan.”

He also mentioned energy, technology, artificial intelligence, and raw areas that needed attention and investment.

