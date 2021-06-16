UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

US Democrats Hope to Send Budget, New Infrastructure Bills to Congress in July - Schumer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US Democrats controlling the Senate hope to complete work on preparing President Joe Biden's first annual budget bill and a massive, bipartisan spending bill to renew America's aging infrastructure by July, Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

"Both the budget resolution and the bipartisan bill [on infrastructure] we hope to get done in July," Schumer told a Capitol Hill press conference. "We hope to get that first budget resolution on the floor and passed in July. ...[Also] we are working on a bipartisan infrastructure proposal."

The Senate Democrats were working with the Republicans to push through the aspects of the legislation they both agreed on in a bipartisan way but simultaneously they were also preparing separate legislation to try and push through other measures that the Republicans opposed, Schumer explained.

"One track is bipartisan, the other pulls in other elements of Biden's jobs plan and families plan, even if they don't have bipartisan support, our Senate committees are working on both tracks at the same time... Both tracks are moving forward and progressing very well," he said.

Schumer also said he and other Senate Democrats were pushing for more advanced measures that Republicans would not support on combating climate change and more infrastructure projects.

