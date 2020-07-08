UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Democrats Seeking To Ban Spending Funds For Control Of Oil Resources In Iraq, Syria

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:00 PM

US Democrats Seeking to Ban Spending Funds for Control of Oil Resources in Iraq, Syria

Democrats in the US House of Representatives have proposed a ban on spending the 2021 defense budget on the establishment by the US military of control over oil facilities in Syria and Iraq, according to the Fiscal Year 2021 Defense Funding Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Democrats in the US House of Representatives have proposed a ban on spending the 2021 defense budget on the establishment by the US military of control over oil facilities in Syria and Iraq, according to the Fiscal Year 2021 Defense Funding Bill.

"None of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this or any other Act shall be obligated or expended by the United States Government for a purpose as follows ... to exercise United States control over any oil resource of Iraq or Syria," the document released on Tuesday read.

In addition, the Federal funds are prohibited from being used for the construction of facilities for the permanent deployment of US troops in Iraq or Afghanistan.

Democrats in the House of Representatives and Republicans in the Senate are expected to propose two versions of the budget for the fiscal year 2021, which will then be brought together by a coordinating commission.

The agreed document will subsequently be signed by the president.

In early October 2019, the United States announced the withdrawal of its forces from northeastern Syria, immediately after which Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring against the Kurdish militia and the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in the area. However, the United States later announced its intent to stay in the area and ensure that its allies, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, retained control over oil-rich land. US President Donald Trump then said that he was planning to invite large US oil companies to the area to explore its oil fields and, which could "do it properly."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu previously said that the United States was openly and unceremoniously robbing oil fields in Syria and, at the same time, banning the supply of oil to this country with sanctions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Senate Syria Russia Turkey Budget Iraq Oil Trump Same United States October Democrats 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Domestic Violence Bill (Protection and Prevention) ..

43 minutes ago

DSP , two constables killed during encounter in Sw ..

53 minutes ago

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 20,642 as total ..

53 seconds ago

Indian Spy Kalbushan Jadhav refuses to file appeal ..

1 hour ago

National Assembly Speaker pays homage to martyred ..

57 seconds ago

Rain pounds central Japan as 58 feared dead in sou ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.