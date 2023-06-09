US Democrats to Introduce Bill Reviewing Debt-Ceiling Process on Friday - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Democrats in the US House and Senate are planning to introduce a bill on Friday that will review the debt-ceiling process after a "near catastrophic" default and enable the Congress to pay for the US's existing obligations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"After a near catastrophic default thanks to political games by our Republican colleagues, it's time to put the debt ceiling in the hands of the Treasury Secretary. We need legislation to reform the way we address the debt ceiling," US Senate Democratic whip Dick Durbin was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The report said that the bill would enable the US Treasury Department to continue paying off the country's obligations, adding that if the Congress decides to stop the Treasury's payments, it would have 30 days to pass a joint disapproval resolution, which would require a support of two-thirds in the House and the Senate.

On May 29, the proposed new bipartisan debt ceiling deal reached by US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy proposed a cap on non-defense discretionary spending, introduced welfare work requirements, and retrieved some of the unused COVID-19 relief funds.

The bill would also give the Biden administration $704 billion for non-defense spending, keeping more or less flat in 2024, while increasing it by 1% to $711 billion in 2025. At the same time, it gives the White House the proposed $886 billion in defense spending in 2024 and would boost it to $895 billion the following year.