UrduPoint.com

US Democrats To Introduce Bill Reviewing Debt-Ceiling Process On Friday - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 06:30 PM

US Democrats to Introduce Bill Reviewing Debt-Ceiling Process on Friday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Democrats in the US House and Senate are planning to introduce a bill on Friday that will review the debt-ceiling process after a "near catastrophic" default and enable the Congress to pay for the US's existing obligations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"After a near catastrophic default thanks to political games by our Republican colleagues, it's time to put the debt ceiling in the hands of the Treasury Secretary. We need legislation to reform the way we address the debt ceiling," US Senate Democratic whip Dick Durbin was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The report said that the bill would enable the US Treasury Department to continue paying off the country's obligations, adding that if the Congress decides to stop the Treasury's payments, it would have 30 days to pass a joint disapproval resolution, which would require a support of two-thirds in the House and the Senate.

On May 29, the proposed new bipartisan debt ceiling deal reached by US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy proposed a cap on non-defense discretionary spending, introduced welfare work requirements, and retrieved some of the unused COVID-19 relief funds.

The bill would also give the Biden administration $704 billion for non-defense spending, keeping more or less flat in 2024, while increasing it by 1% to $711 billion in 2025. At the same time, it gives the White House the proposed $886 billion in defense spending in 2024 and would boost it to $895 billion the following year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Senate White House Same May Democrats Congress Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of CO ..

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of COP28

3 minutes ago
 World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Devel ..

World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Lahore and ..

4 minutes ago
 West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions t ..

West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions trophy

8 minutes ago
 Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was ..

Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was from last seven years

30 minutes ago
 KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s firs ..

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s first OCTG-CRA manufacturing facil ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for e ..

PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for economic growth

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.