US Department Of Commerce To Conduct Review Whether Russia Remains Market Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 08:00 AM

US Department of Commerce to Conduct Review Whether Russia Remains Market Economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The US Department of Commerce is initiating a review whether the Russian economy remains a market one for making a decision on anti-dumping measures.

"The U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) is initiating a changed circumstance review (CCR) to examine whether the Russian Federation (Russia) remains a market economy (ME) country for purposes of the antidumping duty (AD) law," the department said in a statement.

The review will be launched following the last year petitions for the imposition of anti-dumping measures on urea ammonium nitrate solutions imported into the United States from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago.

