UrduPoint.com

US Deputy Treasury Chief Will Visit India To Highlight Economic, Security Ties - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Deputy Treasury Chief Will Visit India to Highlight Economic, Security Ties - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will visit India from August 24-26 to underscore bilateral economic and security ties, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

"Throughout his trip, Deputy Secretary Adeyemo will reaffirm and strengthen the US-India relationship and our shared commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, including by underscoring our two countries' deep economic, security, and cultural ties," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Adeyemo will discuss with his Indian counterparts shared priorities such as bolstering energy security, addressing food insecurity and combating illicit financial flows, the statement said.

The Deputy Treasury Secretary will meet with senior government counterparts and business executives in Mumbai on August 24 and 25, the statement said.

Adeyemo will also meet with students and entrepreneurs before delivering remarks on strengthening US-India economic ties at the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai, the statement added.

In addition, Adeyemo will meet with more senior government officials in New Delhi on August 26 before returning to the United States, according to the statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Mumbai Technology Business Visit New Delhi United States August From Government

Recent Stories

US Lawmaker Initiates 2 Bills to Hasten Migrant De ..

US Lawmaker Initiates 2 Bills to Hasten Migrant Deportations, Mandate Terror Wat ..

24 minutes ago
 Estonia to Relocate 22 Graves of Soviet Warriors - ..

Estonia to Relocate 22 Graves of Soviet Warriors - Reports

24 minutes ago
 Dry Cargo Ship Carrying Nearly 12,000 Tonnes of Uk ..

Dry Cargo Ship Carrying Nearly 12,000 Tonnes of Ukrainian Corn Docks in Turkey - ..

24 minutes ago
 International Air Show Will Take Place in China's ..

International Air Show Will Take Place in China's Zhuhai in November - Organizer ..

24 minutes ago
 NADRA embraces massive digital transformation, gen ..

NADRA embraces massive digital transformation, gender parity: Chairman

24 minutes ago
 EU Smelters Experience Existential Risk Amid Energ ..

EU Smelters Experience Existential Risk Amid Energy Price Spikes - Reports

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.