US Deputy Treasury Chief Will Visit India to Highlight Economic, Security Ties - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will visit India from August 24-26 to underscore bilateral economic and security ties, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

"Throughout his trip, Deputy Secretary Adeyemo will reaffirm and strengthen the US-India relationship and our shared commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, including by underscoring our two countries' deep economic, security, and cultural ties," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Adeyemo will discuss with his Indian counterparts shared priorities such as bolstering energy security, addressing food insecurity and combating illicit financial flows, the statement said.

The Deputy Treasury Secretary will meet with senior government counterparts and business executives in Mumbai on August 24 and 25, the statement said.

Adeyemo will also meet with students and entrepreneurs before delivering remarks on strengthening US-India economic ties at the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai, the statement added.

In addition, Adeyemo will meet with more senior government officials in New Delhi on August 26 before returning to the United States, according to the statement.