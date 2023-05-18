UrduPoint.com

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Meets Bank Executives On Russia Sanctions, Money-Laundering

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 06:36 PM

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Meets Bank Executives on Russia Sanctions, Money-Laundering

US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with US bank CEOs and executives at the Bank Policy Institute (BPI) to discuss a host of issues, including the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy and anti-money laundering reform, the Department of the Treasury said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with US bank CEOs and executives at the Bank Policy Institute (BPI) to discuss a host of issues, including the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy and anti-money laundering reform, the Department of the Treasury said in a press release.

"Today, U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with CEOs and executives convened by the Bank Policy Institute to discuss President Biden's economic priorities. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo thanked the banks for their close collaboration in implementing the sweeping sanctions imposed in response to Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and highlighted the evidence that these measures are working.

..," the press release said on Wednesday.

The Deputy Secretary also updated the banks on the department's ongoing anti-money laundering regulatory reform work, including its work to implement beneficial ownership reporting, according to the release.

Adeyemo and bank officials also agreed on the urgency of efforts to adopt cloud-based technology and cyber incident reporting to bolster cybersecurity in the financial sector, the release added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Russia Bank

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Italy and offers con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Italy and offers condolences over flood victims

7 minutes ago
 Australian football: Remarkable milestones followi ..

Australian football: Remarkable milestones following entry into AFC

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its ..

Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its Undergraduate Research Compet ..

22 minutes ago
 Nahida Khan 'the coach' gears up for new challenge ..

Nahida Khan 'the coach' gears up for new challenge

4 minutes ago
 World Bank expects UAE GDP to grow to 3.4% in 2024

World Bank expects UAE GDP to grow to 3.4% in 2024

1 hour ago
 Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for ..

Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for Grazia Magazine

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.