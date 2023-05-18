US Deputy Treasury Secretary Meets Bank Executives on Russia Sanctions, Money-Laundering

US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with US bank CEOs and executives at the Bank Policy Institute (BPI) to discuss a host of issues, including the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy and anti-money laundering reform, the Department of the Treasury said in a press release

"Today, U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with CEOs and executives convened by the Bank Policy Institute to discuss President Biden's economic priorities. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo thanked the banks for their close collaboration in implementing the sweeping sanctions imposed in response to Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and highlighted the evidence that these measures are working.

..," the press release said on Wednesday.

The Deputy Secretary also updated the banks on the department's ongoing anti-money laundering regulatory reform work, including its work to implement beneficial ownership reporting, according to the release.

Adeyemo and bank officials also agreed on the urgency of efforts to adopt cloud-based technology and cyber incident reporting to bolster cybersecurity in the financial sector, the release added.