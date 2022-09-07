UrduPoint.com

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap On Russian Oil

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) India is considering to join G7 countries in their collective effort to place a price cap on Russian oil, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday.

"Over the weekend I was encouraged to see a message from the petroleum minister of India saying that they're considering joining," Adeyemo told Bloomberg tv.

