US Designates 3 Palestinians, 1 Lebanese National Over Links to Hamas - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The United States has designated three Palestinians and one Lebanese national for funneling money for Hamas, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List: AL-AYY, Muhammad Kamal; AWAD, Kamal Abdelrahman Aref; NASSER, Fawaz Mahmud Ali; SARUR, Muhammad," the statement said.