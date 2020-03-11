US Diplomat Discusses Fighting Financial Crimes With Lichtenstein Official - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Beigun on Tuesday discussed cooperation on fighting financial crimes and human rights abuses with the visiting foreign minister of Lichtenstein, the Department of State said in a readout of the conversation.

"Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Beigun met with Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Katrin Eggenberger today in Washington, DC," the readout said.

"[They] discussed cooperation on combating global human rights abuses and financial crimes."

The two officials also discussed trade and investment ties between the United States and Liechtenstein, the readout said.

Also on Tuesday, the National Gallery of Canada abruptly canceled a touring exhibition of masterworks from the Prince of Liechtenstein's collection, citing the royal family's use of forced labor during World War II, according to media reports.