US Discloses Top Line Total of $62.7Bln for 2020 National Intelligence Budget - Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) US intelligence agencies received $62.7 billion appropriated by Congress for fiscal 2020, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Director of National Intelligence (DNI) discloses this amount consistent with 50 U.S.C. 3306(b) not later than 30 days after the end of the fiscal year [September 30, 2020]," the release said.

The US intelligence budget has two major components: the National Intelligence Program (NIP) featured in the release and the Military Intelligence Program, according to the DNI.

The NIP includes all programs, projects and activities of the intelligence community, while the Military Intelligence Program is devoted to intelligence activity conducted by the military departments and agencies in the Department of Defense that support tactical US military operations.