US Discourages Serbia, Western Balkans From Relying on Russian Gas - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The United States is working on discouraging a number of countries in the Western Balkans, primarily Serbia, not to fully rely on Russian natural gas, US Special Representative for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar said on Wednesday.

"On the energy security front, we have encouraged Serbia to look at alternatives to Russian gas, including renewables and liquid natural gas and we have made some progress there," Escobar told a US Senate hearing. "(W)e are close to unwinding some countries from full dependence on Russian gas."

If the United States succeeds in reducing the share of Russian gas in the Western Balkans, the outcome will be creating great business opportunities for US energy companies in terms of moving the region to a "more renewable energy mixture," Escobar said.

The United States has repeatedly expressed grave concerns about the alleged dependence of European countries on Russian energy supplies and has proposed multiple ways to diversify gas deliveries, including offers to substitute Russian natural gas with the US liquefied natural gas.

At the same time, the Biden administration and US lawmakers continue to criticize Nord Stream 2 pipeline project that was designed to increase Russian gas supplies to Europe and make them more reliable amid lingering tensions between Russia and Ukraine.