US Discusses With Producers Surging Gas Output to Allocate to European Buyers - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The US government is conducting discussions with major natural gas producers around the world to assess their readiness to briefly increase natural gas output and allocate it to buyers in Europe, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday.

"We are in discussions with major natural gas producers around the globe to understand their capacity and willingness to temporarily surge national gas output and allocate these volumes to the European buyers," the official said.

Some suppliers are ready to so, the official said, adding that the Biden administration is also working with nations and companies globally to ensure the security of the energy supply.

"We are also engaging with major buyers and suppliers of LNG (liquefied natural gas) to ensure their flexibility and their existing storage and how they manage their storage to enable diversion to Europe if necessary," the official said.