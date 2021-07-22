US Distributes 2.2Mln Additional COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments Worth $4Bln - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The US government has disbursed an additional 2.2 million Economic Impact Payments during the past six weeks, mainly to individuals and families for which data to process the payments was lacking, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"In total, this includes about 2.2 million payments with a value of more than $4 billion," the Treasury Department said in a press release.

Of these, about 1.3 million payments, with a value of approximately $2.6 billion, went to eligible individuals for whom the Internal Revenue Service previously did not have information to issue payments but who recently filed a tax return, the release said.

The total also includes supplemental payments to about 900,000 people who earlier this year received payments based on their 2019 tax returns but are eligible for a new or larger payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns, the release added.

The latest disbursement brings the total so far to more than 171 million payments with a total value of more than $400 billion since the payments began rolling out to Americans in batches on March 12, according to the relrease.