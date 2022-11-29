US Does Not Foresee Much Oil From Venezuela After Chevron Gets Extraction Permit - Kirby

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United States does not foresee big shipments of oil from Venezuela after the US Treasury Department granted Chevron an extraction permit, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said during a press briefing.

"'l will let Chevron speak for this particular issue of sanctions relief, but our expectation is there won't be a lot of oil coming out of there. It will have to be shipped to the United States," Kirby said on Monday. "It remains to be seen how much we'll get drilled down there. It'll be up to Chevron to decide that."

Kirby pointed out that there are currently 9000 unused permits for drilling on US Federal lands for companies to take advantage of.

On Saturday, the US Treasury granted Chevron a general license allowing transactions by the California-based energy major that service oil production in Venezuela and its export to the United States.

Transactions performed by Chevron's joint ventures with Venezuelan state oil giant PdVSA are authorized as long as they are related to "production and lifting of petroleum or petroleum products produced by the Chevron JVs."

Sale to, exportation to, or importation into the US of petroleum produced by the Chevron JVs will be allowed as long as it is first sold to Chevron.