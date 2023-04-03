US Does Not See OPEC Decision to Cut Production as 'Advisable' - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The United States does not think that oil production cuts by OPEC+ are "advisable" at this moment given an alleged market uncertainty, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.

"We don't think that production cuts are advisable at this moment given market uncertainty," Kirby said during a press briefing. "(P)rices at the pump have come down significantly since last year. We're also just in a different place in the market than we were last year."