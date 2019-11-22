UrduPoint.com
US Does Nothing Illegal By Securing Syria's Oil Fields - Special Envoy Jeffrey

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:33 PM

Washington is not doing anything illegal by securing oil fields in Syria, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey told reporters on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Washington is not doing anything illegal by securing oil fields in Syria, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey told reporters on Friday.

"I have every belief that it is legal under international law," Jeffrey said responding to whether he considers US seizing the oil in the Arab republic legal under international law. "We are doing nothing illegal, the SDF [Syrian Democratic Forces] is continuing to work and control the fields as in the past, we will facilitate that work as part of our overall strategy towards Syria.

Jeffrey also said that the US military will continue to support the Kurdish-led SDF in keeping the oil out of the reach of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

When asked about the US long-term intention with the oil, Jeffrey said that under the Constitution it belongs to the people of Syria.

On November 13, US President Donald Trump said that his government intended to retain control of the oil fields in northeastern Syria despite scaling down its military presence in the area. About 90 percent of Syrian oil is concentrated to the east of the Euphrates River.

