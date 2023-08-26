Open Menu

U.S. Dollar Advances After Powell's Speech

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2023 | 05:48 PM

U.S. dollar advances after Powell's speech

The U.S. dollar increased in late trading on Friday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled that the central bank may need to raise interest rates further to ensure inflation is contained

YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ): The U.S. dollar increased in late trading on Friday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled that the central bank may need to raise interest rates further to ensure inflation is contained.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.09 percent to 104.0776 after Powell's remarks.

"Although inflation has moved down from its peak ... it remains too high," Powell said Friday at an annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective.

" Experts have their own interpretations of Powell's speech.

In June, the Fed temporarily halted its battle against inflation due to concerns over the impact of banking stresses on lending. There is a possibility that the central bank might opt to pause once more in September, as it awaits additional data amid uncertainties.

"We think that the Fed is more likely to take a wait-and-see approach with the data and try to understand a little bit more about why the labor market is remaining so strong, despite the inflationary experience that we've had and the higher interest rates in the economy," said Sinead Colton Grant, head of BNY Mellon investor solutions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Powell Jackson Turkish Lira May June September Market From

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for c ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for creation of job opportunities i ..

13 minutes ago
 Man kills son as pistol goes off

Man kills son as pistol goes off

23 minutes ago
 Sadaf Kanwal pens down touching tribute on Shahroz ..

Sadaf Kanwal pens down touching tribute on Shahroz's 38th birthday

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturer and Exporter As ..

Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturer and Exporter Association (PSGMEA) and SIMAP i ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's waste crisis looms large with 48.5 mln ..

Pakistan's waste crisis looms large with 48.5 mln tons of solid waste generated ..

5 minutes ago
 Tarbes Racecourse to host three Al Wathba Stallion ..

Tarbes Racecourse to host three Al Wathba Stallions races Sunday

3 hours ago
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 launches to International S ..

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 launches to International Space Station

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam becomes highest run scorer in first 100 ..

Babar Azam becomes highest run scorer in first 100 ODIs

3 hours ago
 Hareem Shah wants Naseem Shah’s contact

Hareem Shah wants Naseem Shah’s contact

4 hours ago
 PML-N shifts to aggressive election strategy led b ..

PML-N shifts to aggressive election strategy led by Maryam Nawaz

4 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for interfaith & inter-sectarian ..

Masood Khan calls for interfaith & inter-sectarian dialogue

5 hours ago
 Wellens finishes second at Renewi Tour

Wellens finishes second at Renewi Tour

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business