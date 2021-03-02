UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Dollar At Nearly 74.5 Rubles, Euro Approaching 90 Rubles

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 09:40 AM

US Dollar at Nearly 74.5 Rubles, Euro Approaching 90 Rubles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The Russian ruble fell against the US Dollar and the euro at Tuesday opening amid falling oil prices.

As of 04:26 GMT, the dollar exchange rate for "tomorrow" settlement grew by 19 kopecks to 74.35 rubles, while the euro was up 12 kopecks to 89.44 rubles, according to the Moscow Exchange.

The Brent crude price was down 1 percent on Tuesday morning, at $63.06 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Dollar Russia Oil Price Euro

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

20 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Council

8 hours ago

UAE to chair AL&#039;s Permanent Committee for Leg ..

8 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Israeli Pre ..

9 hours ago

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.