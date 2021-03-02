US Dollar at Nearly 74.5 Rubles, Euro Approaching 90 Rubles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The Russian ruble fell against the US Dollar and the euro at Tuesday opening amid falling oil prices.

As of 04:26 GMT, the dollar exchange rate for "tomorrow" settlement grew by 19 kopecks to 74.35 rubles, while the euro was up 12 kopecks to 89.44 rubles, according to the Moscow Exchange.

The Brent crude price was down 1 percent on Tuesday morning, at $63.06 per barrel.