U.S. Dollar Climbs As Bond Yields Rise

Published January 04, 2022

The U.S. dollar jumped in late trading on Monday amid an upward momentum in bond yields

NEW YORK, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar jumped in late trading on Monday amid an upward momentum in bond yields.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.64 percent at 96.2053.

In late New York trading, the euro fell to 1.1297 U.S. Dollars from 1.

1384 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound fell to 1.3483 dollars from 1.3533 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar fell to 0.7190 U.S. dollar from 0.7270 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 115.29 Japanese yen, higher than 115.08 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was up to 0.9181 Swiss franc from 0.9117 Swiss franc, and it was up to 1.2747 Canadian dollars from 1.2640 Canadian dollars.

