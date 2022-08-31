UrduPoint.com

US Dollar Continues To Depreciate Against Pak Rupee

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 31, 2022 | 01:54 PM

The major reason for the rupee's uptrend is due to the approval from the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Executive Board to release the much-needed $1.17 billion tranche.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2022) The US Dollar on Wednesday depreciated against the Pakistani rupee.

Pakistan, with the revival of IMF programme, is expected to receive funds from multilateral and bilateral organisations, apart from friendly countries.

The rupee was changing hands at 218 per dollar after gaining 2.12 during intraday trade in the interbank market, down from yesterday's close of 220.12.

