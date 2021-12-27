UrduPoint.com

US Dollar Continues To Rise Against Rupee In Pakistan’s Open Market

Mon 27th December 2021 | 05:39 PM

US dollar continues to rise against rupee in Pakistan’s open market

The greenback was being traded at Rs180.50 in the open market while it depreciated a little in the interbank market and is being traded at Rs178.5.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2021) : The US Dollar continued to go up in Pakistan’s open market as it trades above the Rs180 mark on Monday.

The greenback was being traded at Rs180.50 in the open market while it depreciated a little in the interbank market and is being traded at Rs178.5.

The rupee continued to lose its value against the US dollar which was flying high despite that the government took measures to control further devaluation of the rupee.

The State Bank of Pakistan had said earlier that the foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP fell 2.23% during the week ending on December 17. The central bank said that foreign Currency reserves held by the central bank were recorded at $18,153.7 million, down $415 million compared with $18,568.3 million on December 10 while sharing a break-up of the foreign reserves position.

