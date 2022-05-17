UrduPoint.com

US Dollar Continues Upward Trajectory

Published May 17, 2022

The dollar rises to Rs196 in interbank during interbank trade after gaining Rs1.82 against PKR

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 17th, 2022) The US Dollar continued upward trajectory as it rose to Rs196 in interbank during intraday trade after gaining Rs1.82 against PKR.

The local Currency is being weighed by depleting foreign exchange reserves and uncertainty over the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

Yesterday, dollar at Rs 194.18 in the interbank trade.

Now, the greenback is being quoted around Rs196 when compared to the previous close of 194.18.

