US dollar declines further against Pakistani rupee in interbank trading

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2025) The exchange rate of the American Dollar against the Pakistani rupee has witnessed a further decline. In today's interbank trading, the value of the dollar has decreased by 27 paisas.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the closing rate for one American dollar in the interbank market stands at 281 rupees and 40 paisas.

Comparatively, in the previous session, the interbank rate for the dollar concluded at 281 rupees and 67 paisas, marking a reduction of 5 paisas.

It is noteworthy that within the initial week of the new year, the dollar has experienced a depreciation of 46 paisas in the interbank market.

The fluctuation in exchange rates will have implications on various sectors of the economy, and financial analysts will be closely monitoring the market dynamics for further insights.