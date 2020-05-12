UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 09:25 PM

US Dollar Drops Below 73 Rubles First Time in May

The Russian ruble is gaining momentum, and the US dollar fell below 73 rubles on Tuesday for the first time in May

As of 13.29 GMT, the US dollar was trading down 40 kopecks at 73 rubles, minutes earlier falling to 72.97 rubles, lowest since April 30.

As of 13.29 GMT, the US dollar was trading down 40 kopecks at 73 rubles, minutes earlier falling to 72.97 rubles, lowest since April 30.

The euro was down 19 kopecks at 79.37 rubles, according to the Moscow Exchange data.

The weakening of the US Currency on the forex market, and the rising price of oil support the ruble.

The euro is growing 0.6 percent to $1.0873 on the forex market. At the same time, Brent crude futures are trading up 2.6 percent to $30.4 per barrel.

