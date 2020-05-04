US dollar falls by Rs. 1.15 in interbank market, closes at Rs 159 today

(@fidahassanain)

The Forex dealders say that the global panedemic has badly hit the national economy

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2020) The Dollar fell by Rs1.15 in the interbank market and closed at Rs159 here on Monday.

“The rupee has risen up slightly against the US dollar today,” said a forex dealer, adding that the ongoing Coronavirus badly hit the world economy, and especially the economies of poor countries.

The global epidemic Coronavirus also affected global trade and remittances continued to decline as a result of the sharp decline.

Last month, the dollar fell by Rs6.53 in the interbank market, making other currencies cheaper than the rupee.

The US dollar had touched its peak of Rs 167.89 on April 7 and the rupee has appreciated by Rs 7.98 since.

It may be mentioned here that reduction in the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee will provide debt relief around Rs 950 billion to the Federal government.