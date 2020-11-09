US dollar falls to Rs 158. 91

(@fidahassanain)

State Bank of Pakistan said that Interbank Closing Rate was 158. 91 from Rs 159.09.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2020) Pakistan rupee gained value against US Dollar by .18 points on Monday (today).

US dollar continued its downward trend against the local Currency on Friday as it lost 4.2 per cent since August, giving an improvement in external indicators.

Taking to Twitter, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shared the latest gain of the local currency against US dollar.

The bankers say that US dollar may further fall in the coming weeks.

Since August to date, the US dollar lost over 4.2 per cent from Rs 168. 43.