UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Dollar Falls To Rs 158. 91

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:12 PM

US dollar falls to Rs 158. 91

State Bank of Pakistan said that Interbank Closing Rate was 158. 91 from Rs 159.09.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2020) Pakistan rupee gained value against US Dollar by .18 points on Monday (today).

US dollar continued its downward trend against the local Currency on Friday as it lost 4.2 per cent since August, giving an improvement in external indicators.

Taking to Twitter, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shared the latest gain of the local currency against US dollar.

The bankers say that US dollar may further fall in the coming weeks.

Since August to date, the US dollar lost over 4.2 per cent from Rs 168. 43.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Twitter May August From

Recent Stories

Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District in A ..

14 minutes ago

SMEDA to organize training on "Business Communicat ..

10 minutes ago

China's anti-counterfeiting technology helps Pakis ..

10 minutes ago

OPEC+ May Adjust Oil Output Cut Deal More Than Ana ..

10 minutes ago

Famous playback singer 'Mala Begum' remembered

10 minutes ago

HRCP elects new council

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.