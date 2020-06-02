US dollar gain more value against rupee by Rs. 1.50

(@fidahassanain)

The dollar is continuously surging against the local currency and other foreign currencies like euro and pound have also made substantial gain against the rupee in open market.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2020) The US gained more value against rupee by Rs. 1. 50 in inter-bank rating during early trading here on Tuesday.

Dollar continued to grow after last couple of days and now it was available for Rs165.58 after the starting from the previous day’s level of Rs164.08.

The Dollar went high by 0.

98 paisas by the end of the trading on Monday as it closed at Rs164.08 in inter-bank rate. In open market, it was available for Rs164 with a gain of 50 paisas.

All other foreign currencies like euro and the pound sterling also made ubstantial gains in the open market against the local Currency. The euro had reached the level of Rs182.77 after gaining Rs1.80, while the pound was available for Rs203.50 with a gain of Rs2.50.