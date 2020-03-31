US dollar gains 61 paisa rise against Rupee

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/PakistanPoint News-March 31st, 2020) The value of Pakistani rupee depreciated 61 paisa against the US Dollar to trade around Rs 166.75 in the interbank market, the sources said here on Tuesday.

