US Dollar Gains 61 Paisa Rise Against Rupee

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:11 PM

The reports say that the Greenback, for a short span of time, traded below Rs 166 but regained its value afterwards.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/PakistanPoint News-March 31st, 2020) The value of Pakistani rupee depreciated 61 paisa against the US Dollar to trade around Rs 166.75 in the interbank market, the sources said here on Tuesday.

“The US dollar climbed 60 paisa in the interbank market yesterday and was traded at Rs166.14,” a local tv reported, pointing out that on one occasion, it hit a high of Rs167.50.

