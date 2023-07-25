Open Menu

U.S. Dollar Gains, Euro Falls After Eurozone PMI Data

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 06:50 PM

U.S. dollar gains, euro falls after eurozone PMI data

The U.S. dollar strengthened on Monday as the purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the eurozone suggested worsening economic conditions

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) --:The U.S. dollar strengthened on Monday as the purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the eurozone suggested worsening economic conditions.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.27 percent to 101.3418 in late trading.

Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB)'s flash composite PMI dropped to an eight-month low of 48.9 in July from June's 49.

9, the survey compiled by S&P Global showed early Monday.

The result is estimated to add to calls for the European Central Bank to stop raising interest rates after a quarter percentage point rate rise expected on Thursday.

"Manufacturing continues to be the Achilles heel of the eurozone. Producers have cut their output again at an accelerated pace in July, while the services sector's activity is still expanding, though at a much slower rate than earlier in the year," said analyst Cyrus de la Rubia of HCOB.

