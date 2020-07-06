US dollar gains Rs 0.19  value against local currency

(@fidahassanain)

The easing of lockdowns is providing hope the global economy will bounce back from an expected recession this year.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2020) The US Dollar gained 0.19 paisa against the Pakistani rupee at the start of day’s trading on Monday.

The forex dealers said that greenback was trading at 166.40 against the domestic Currency at the interbank foreign exchange market.

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs1.

45 against the US dollar in the interbank market last week on Thursday.

The greenback closed at Rs166.60 against the domestic currency at the interbank foreign exchange market.

Asian markets rallied out of the blocks Monday, with further signs of economic recovery continuing to resonate with investors more than a surge in coronavirus infections across the planet.

