US Dollar Gains Rs.0. 49 Against Pakistani Rupee

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 21 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:40 PM

US dollar gains Rs.0. 49 against Pakistani rupee

Forex Association of Pakistan says buying and selling rates of Dollar in open markets were recorded at Rs 59. 5  and Rs. 160.5 respectively.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2020) The US dollar gained 49 paisa in the interbank against Pakistani rupee, leading to close at Rs.160.94 here on Wednesday.

According to forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs59.5 and Rs160.5 respectively. The price of Euro, as reported by State Bank of Pakistan, appreciated by 83 paisa to close at Rs. 174.

47 against the last day trading of Rs. 173.64 in interbank.

Previously, the rupee closed at Rs. 160.45.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.50 whereas an decrease of 36 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs197.53 as compared to its last closing of Rs197.89.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 13 paisa each to close at Rs42.84 and Rs43.81 .

