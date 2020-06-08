UrduPoint.com
US Dollar Gains Rs0.20 Value Against Rupee

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:29 PM

US dollar gains Rs0.20 value against rupee

US dollar is available for Rs163.50 in inter-bank rate during early trading against the Friday’s closing level of Rs163.20 early hours on Monday.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2020) The US dollar gained value of Rs.0.20 against the rupee here on Monday. The US dollar lost Rs 1.59 against the local Currency in the last three business days.

The US dollar was available for Rs163.50 in inter-bank rate during early trading against the Friday’s closing level of Rs163.20 on early hours on Monday.

The US dollar had closed the last week at Rs163.

30 on Friday after losing 36 paisas against the rupee.

On the other hand, other foreign currencies like pound sterling and euro made value against the rupee as their values increased by Rs1.99 and Rs2.22 respectively. The latest reports showed that the pound closed the day at Rs206.70 and the euro at Rs185.45 in inter-bank trading.

Dollar rate, meanwhile, was down in the open market as well as it was available for Rs163.50 with a loss of 20 paisas. But the euro reached the level of Rs182.50 after gaining Rs1.50 while the pound was available for Rs205 with a gain of Rs2.

