U.S. dollar heads for eight straight weeks of gains

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ):The U.S. dollar ended nearly flat in late trading on Friday, amid resilient U.S. consumer and labor markets.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.03 percent to 105.0866 in late trading, heading for eight straight weeks of gains, the longest such streak since 2014.

Analysts and investors believe that positive economic data from the United States in recent weeks, along with a resilient economy, have helped boost the dollar's value.

"We remain modestly positive for USD near-term despite finding it overvalued," Bank of America analysts said in a report.

"This is in line with the weaker eurozone data and, more broadly, our view that the market pricing of 2024 Fed cuts is excessive."In the eurozone on Friday, the consumer price index (CPI) of Germany, Europe's largest economy, remained unchanged in August for a third straight month.

On a yearly basis, the CPI was confirmed at 6.1 percent year on year, down a notch from 6.2 percent, while core CPI remained unchanged at 5.5 percent year on year. Food and energy prices rose but there was a bit of good news as services inflation ticked lower to 5.1 percent, down from 5.2 percent in July.