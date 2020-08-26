UrduPoint.com
US Dollar Hits 76 Rubles, Highest Since April

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:48 PM

US Dollar Hits 76 Rubles, Highest Since April

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The Russian ruble continues to weaken, and the US Dollar has touched 76 rubles for the first time since April, according to Moscow Exchange data.

As of 13:29 GMT, the US dollar for "tomorrow" settlements was up 63 kopecks to 75.96 rubles, the euro grew by 43 kopecks to 89.62 rubles.

Earlier in the day, the dollar peaked at 76 rubles, highest since April, while the euro grew to 89.81 rubles, highest since February 2016.

