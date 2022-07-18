UrduPoint.com

US Dollar Hits New Heights Against Rupee In Interbank

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 18, 2022 | 01:08 PM

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

The forex dealers says the dollar gained value by Rs3.79 against the rupee in the interbank and traded at Rs214.74.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2022) The US Dollar on Monday touched historic high against the rupee in the interbank amid political uncertainty in the country.

The forex dealers said that the dollar gained value by Rs3.79 against the rupee in the interbank and traded at Rs214.74.

The greenback traded between Rs215 and Rs216 in the open market.

The rupee fell down a day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as victorious

in the majority of the seats in the crucial by-polls on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats.

The unconfirmed and unofficial results said that the results of 20 seats were finalized, with PTI clinching 15 and PML-N winning just four.

The results made PTI the leading party in the Punjab Assembly along with PML-Q, paving way for the removal of CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, further creating problems for the PM Shehbaz Sharif-led Federal government.

The rupee made some gains in the previous week after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement for the release of US$1.17 billion under the combined 7th and 8th reviews of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Market Government Agreement Billion Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by- ..

Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by-elections: Nawaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring ..

PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 ..

PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 seats in Punjab by-polls

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

4 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of t ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of the Jeddah Security and Develop ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.