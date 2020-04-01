UrduPoint.com
US Dollar Intends To Decline Against Pakistani Rupee

Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:38 PM

US dollar intends to decline against Pakistani rupee

Forex dealers say that the greenback is currently being traded at Rs 166.30

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) The US Dollar intended to decline against Pakistani rupee, with a decrease of Rs 0.40 Paisa in interbank market here on Wednesday.

The forex dealers said that the greenback was currently being traded at Rs 166. 30.

The export orders are not being supplied due to closure of industries in the country. This is one of the major sources of the dollar inflow.

Last week, the dollar climbed to record high Rs169 after gaining Rs9.70 in four days.

The local Currency was later provided aid by the State Bank of Pakistan after which the dollar plunged Rs4 to reach Rs165.

The greenback is currently being traded at Rs166.30, Forex dealers told.

