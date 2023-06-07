US Dollar Position Does Not Represent Near-Term Risk For Economy - US Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The position of the US Dollar does not represent a near-term risk for America's economy, Under Secretary of the Treasury Jay Shambaugh said on Wednesday.

"I do not see that like a near-term risk," Shambaugh said at the 2023 Global Impact Forum hosted by the US Global Leadership Coalition.

He explained that the US is an open financial system, and it allows to cooperate with allies in the G7 and other international organizations to set up certain standards.

A group of economics experts from institutions around the United States warned the US House Financial Services Committee earlier on Wednesday about risks posed to the US dollar and its status as a global reserve Currency. The dollar's dominance is threatened by high inflation and low growth, they said.