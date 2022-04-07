UrduPoint.com

U.S. Dollar Rises Amid Fed Minutes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 03:02 PM

U.S. dollar rises amid Fed minutes

The U.S. dollar climbed in late trading on Wednesday as market participants digested the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes

NEW YORK, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar climbed in late trading on Wednesday as market participants digested the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.13 percent at 99.5990.

In late New York trading, the euro decreased to 1.0905 U.S. Dollars from 1.

0909 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound fell to 1.3066 dollars from 1.3081 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar decreased to 0.7511 U.S. dollar from 0.7595 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 123.81 Japanese yen, higher than 123.60 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar increased to 0.9328 Swiss franc from 0.9292 Swiss franc, and it increased to 1.2519 Canadian dollars from 1.2472 Canadian dollars.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar New York Euro Market From

Recent Stories

Netizens are in awe as Saima Akram Chaudhry promis ..

Netizens are in awe as Saima Akram Chaudhry promises Suno Chanda Season 3

56 seconds ago
 Indian troops launch CASO in Shopian

Indian troops launch CASO in Shopian

58 seconds ago
 IT exports increased by 29.92% in 8 months

IT exports increased by 29.92% in 8 months

1 minute ago
 Railways lease over 4,517 acres land to earn profi ..

Railways lease over 4,517 acres land to earn profit

1 minute ago
 1,765 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals ..

1,765 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

44 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.