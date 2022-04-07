U.S. dollar rises amid Fed minutes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar climbed in late trading on Wednesday as market participants digested the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.13 percent at 99.5990.

In late New York trading, the euro decreased to 1.0905 U.S. Dollars from 1.

0909 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound fell to 1.3066 dollars from 1.3081 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar decreased to 0.7511 U.S. dollar from 0.7595 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 123.81 Japanese yen, higher than 123.60 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar increased to 0.9328 Swiss franc from 0.9292 Swiss franc, and it increased to 1.2519 Canadian dollars from 1.2472 Canadian dollars.