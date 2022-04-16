U.S. dollar rises as traders bet on aggressive Fed tightening

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar climbed in late trading on Friday as market participants bet on aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.18 percent at 100.5010.

In late New York trading, the euro decreased to 1.0812 U.S. Dollars from 1.0837 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound fell to 1.3069 dollars from 1.3073 U.S. dollars in the previous session.

The Australian dollar decreased to 0.7396 U.S. dollar from 0.7417 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 126.39 Japanese yen, higher than 125.97 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar rose to 0.9429 Swiss franc from 0.9425 Swiss franc, and it was unchanged at 1.2606 Canadian dollars from the previous session.

The above market reactions came as latest red-hot U.S. inflation readings reinforced market expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates aggressively in the coming months.