U.S. Dollar Rises On Rate Hike Bets

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 08:32 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):The U.S. dollar strengthened on Thursday, amid bets of further tightening by the Federal Reserve and concerns about an economic slowdown.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.30 percent to 102.3849 in late trading.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday suggested that the central bank has not reached the end of its tightening cycle, in his second day of congressional testimony. Policy makers feel "it will be appropriate to raise rates again this year, and perhaps twice," if the economy performs about as expected, even as they've been hiked to an appropriately restrictive level, Powell told the Senate Banking Committee.

Meanwhile, data released Thursday by the U.S. Labor Department showed that 264,000 new claims were filed for jobless benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis in the week ending June 17, unchanged from the prior week's upwardly revised level, which is the highest level of initial claims activity since October 2021.

