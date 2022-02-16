UrduPoint.com

U.S. Dollar Slips Ahead Of Fed Minutes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 03:31 PM

U.S. dollar slips ahead of Fed minutes

The U.S. dollar dipped in late trading on Tuesday as market participants are awaiting the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve

NEW YORK, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar dipped in late trading on Tuesday as market participants are awaiting the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.40 percent at 95.9900.

In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1.1302 U.S. Dollars from 1.

1299 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound rose to 1.3529 dollars from 1.3524 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar rose to 0.7153 U.S. dollar from 0.7124 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 115.56 Japanese yen, lower than 115.62 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was down to 0.9254 Swiss franc from 0.9256 Swiss franc, and it was down to 1.2725 Canadian dollars from 1.2733 Canadian dollars.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar New York Euro Market From

Recent Stories

PM directs to take effective measures to provide m ..

PM directs to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to masses

24 minutes ago
 Dutch gov't lifts most COVID-19 measures as countr ..

Dutch gov't lifts most COVID-19 measures as country returns to "normal"

5 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall 16th Feb, 2022

U.S. agricultural futures fall 16th Feb, 2022

5 minutes ago
 Indian paramilitary vehicle hits, injures woman in ..

Indian paramilitary vehicle hits, injures woman in Srinagar

10 minutes ago
 IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

40 minutes ago
 Olympic snowboard king Su Yiming showcases a more ..

Olympic snowboard king Su Yiming showcases a more confident China

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>