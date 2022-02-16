U.S. dollar slips ahead of Fed minutes

The U.S. dollar dipped in late trading on Tuesday as market participants are awaiting the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve

NEW YORK, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar dipped in late trading on Tuesday as market participants are awaiting the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.40 percent at 95.9900.

In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1.1302 U.S. Dollars from 1.

1299 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound rose to 1.3529 dollars from 1.3524 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar rose to 0.7153 U.S. dollar from 0.7124 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 115.56 Japanese yen, lower than 115.62 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was down to 0.9254 Swiss franc from 0.9256 Swiss franc, and it was down to 1.2725 Canadian dollars from 1.2733 Canadian dollars.